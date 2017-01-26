One man airlifted to hospital after one vehicle rollover

One man has been airlifted to an Amarillo hospital after a one vehicle rollover near Stratford.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. 3 miles south of Stratford on U.S. 287.

Sheriff Ted Allen tells us the the rollover involved one man driving a 2004 Ford Ranger.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital and is in critical condition.



