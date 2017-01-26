One man airlifted to hospital after one vehicle rollover

One man has been airlifted to an Amarillo hospital after a one vehicle rollover near Stratford.
The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. 3 miles south of Stratford on U.S. 287.
Sheriff Ted Allen tells us the the rollover involved one man driving a 2004 Ford Ranger.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital and is in critical condition.
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Rico Aviation confirmed the loss of three crew members in a small plane crash near Interstate 40.
Rico Aviation confirmed the loss of three crew members in a small plane crash near Interstate 40.
The arrest of a Potter County employee led to an emergency meeting of Potter County Commissioners today.
The arrest of a Potter County employee led to an emergency meeting of Potter County Commissioners today.
The Randall County Sheriff's Office held a ceremony to dedicate the newly remodeled firearms training range in memory of the late Sergeant Gary E. Robinson Friday morning, April 28.
The Randall County Sheriff's Office held a ceremony to dedicate the newly remodeled firearms training range in memory of the late Sergeant Gary E. Robinson Friday morning, April 28.
DPS Troopers are on scene at a three-vehicle accident that happened at SH-136 and Ranch to Market (RM) 293.
DPS Troopers are on scene at a three-vehicle accident that happened at SH-136 and Ranch to Market (RM) 293.
Over 100 Panhandle high school students shared their craftsmanship at a Top of Texas competition in Tulia on Friday, April 28.
Over 100 Panhandle high school students shared their craftsmanship at a Top of Texas competition in Tulia on Friday, April 28.