The Big Cheese Macaroni & Cheese S-mac-K down benefiting the Hope and Healing Place

Friday, Jan. 27 is one of The Hope & Healing Places biggest fundraising events to help them continue to support grieving families after the death of a loved one.

If you like giving back to the community and eating mac and cheese this event is the one for you.

This is the 3rd Annual Big Cheese Macaroni & Cheese S-mac-K down event and The Hope & Healing Place is expecting another sold out year.

More than 30 restaurants will come out and prepare their best Mac and Cheese recipes for you to take a bite out of, not only will you get to try the best that Amarillo has to offer, you will get to participate in the vote for the People's Choice award, and the kids will get to vote for a Kid's Choice award to be handed out as well.

Other fun festivities are the who moved the cheese mystery box and a never cook again raffle.

Organizers say that mac and cheese is one of the world's most beloved comfort foods, and since The Hope & Healing Place is in the business of providing comfort to the people we serve, a comfort food cook off seemed like the perfect fit as a fundraiser for them.

"Last year we doubled in restaurants and doubled the number of people who participated and we sold out again," says, Executive Director of The Hope and Healing Place Tiffany Laur. "We are very excited to be able to offer this event to our community and teach people what we actually do here and what we are raising money for."

The event is taking place Friday, Jan. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the north exhibit hall at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, and only $5 for children. Tickets can be bought by visiting amarillociviccenter.com or hhpamarillo.org.

