High Plains Food Bank to help Texans impacted by recent ice storm

The High Plains Food Bank is working to feed those affected by the ice storm that recently hit the Northeastern Texas Panhandle.

After the town of Darrouzett reached out to the High Plains Food Bank for assistance, they began working with the Lipscomb County pantry to feed residents in need.

"We are actually in the packing process of putting the food together," said High Plains Food Bank Executive Director, Zack Wilson. "Right now, we are working to collect food both for our normal distribution and for those in the Lipscomb County, specifically Darrouzett."

After receiving several donations, the food bank set aside food for residents in Lipscomb County.

They have finished packing more than 500 boxes that hold non-perishable foods, along with fruits and vegetables that do not require refrigeration.

"If a disaster impacts citizens in our area and they do not have the means to prepare food, especially if they are elderly, that's when we come in," said Wilson. "We are getting food together right now to take up to the Northeastern part of the Panhandle and we will be analyzing as we move forward what the needs will be in the next couple of weeks."

The food bank said they will be distributing food to Booker, Darrouzett, Follett, Lipscomb and Higgins as early as Jan. 26.

They also expect to provide disaster relief as long as donations become available and until all residents get power restored.

"We are going to work with the county pantry on the logistical side of things, on where to store food and where to distribute the food and go from there," said Wilson. "We know that there is a big need, not only in that county [Lipscomb], but in other counties. If we have the food we are definitely going to provide it."

If you are looking to help the High Plains Food Bank, you can visit their w ebsite.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.