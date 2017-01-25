Traffic stop on I-40 leads to drug bust - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Traffic stop on I-40 leads to drug bust

Source: Potter County Sheriff's Office Source: Potter County Sheriff's Office
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

A Las Vegas man is behind bars after authorities reportedly found him in possession of marijuana. 

On Jan. 23, at about 8 p.m., a Potter County deputy stopped a 2017 Chevy Malibu for a traffic violation on I-40 West at Hope Road.

During the stop, the deputy located about 20 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle. 

The driver, 56-year-old Mintcho Tilev, was arrested for felony possession of marijuana and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The value of the marijuana is about $120,000. 

