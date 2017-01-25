New technology coming to Canyon Police Department

A recent grant is giving one area police department new resources.

The city of Canyon recently approved a $30,000 Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) for the police department.

With the help of JAG and a $27,000 budget, the Canyon Police Department now has a total of $57,000 to spend.

The funds will go specifically towards enhancing the technology the department uses.

Police Chief Dale Davis said the need for updates was important for the department and the new gear will help officers better protect and serve the community of Canyon.

"It is my intent to buy the best system for our cars that money can buy," Davis said.

The new equipment will consist of replacing in car video cameras and updating current radars to laser radar systems.

Davis said one police unit already has the new cameras which played an important role during a recent police chase.

"These cameras have so many options that we are able to plug into them and are able to identify how fast a car is going," Davis explained. "They also have a tracking map on it were we can watch how chases and the various highways they may go through."

The new cameras also have another option which allows Davis to live stream video from his office.

As for the new laser radars, they will have the ability to pinpoint how fast a car is going, a safety benefit for the community.

The new gear will not only be for Canyon PD, but also for Canyon's liaison officers.

Davis said without the recent grant the department would not be able to introduce the new technology.

"I think were kind of a head of the game right now with the quality we have," Davis expressed.

Davis said seven units will receive the new in car video cameras and they will buy two hand held laser systems.

All of the new equipment should be in use within the next few weeks.

