Better Business Bureau warns consumers about unregistered charities

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has received a number of calls regarding people who have been solicited for charitable donations.

The bureau is warning people about charities not registered with the IRS. Without designation from the IRS, donors cannot claim tax breaks from their donations.

"Donations to organizations or companies that are not a charitable organization are not tax deductible by the IRS, and donors need to know that," said Executive Director and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Amarillo Janna Kiehl. "If donors are getting a receipt or form they shouldn't be, and we need to know about that."

The BBB has reached out to Golden Spread Charities, a local organization that has not registered with the IRS, but has not received a response.

Golden Spread Charities claims to be working with the Bridge-Children's Advocacy Center, however donations to Golden Spread are not tax deductible they are unless filed through the Bridge.

For the BBB's full report on Golden Spread Charities click here.

"We're looking at all organizations to make sure that they are meeting the standards for charity accountability," said Kiehl. "If there is a charity out there soliciting and active in the community we would want them to be a part of our program."

Golden Spread Charities declined an interview with NewsChannel10.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.