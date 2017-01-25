"Dirty Dancing" comes back to theaters for 30th anniversary

Dirty Dancing is coming back to theaters, because "nobody puts Baby in the corner!"

Fathom Events and Lionsgate are bringing the iconic story of Baby and Johnny’s summer love back to the big screen to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary.

The film will be shown in select theaters (yes, Amarillo is included) on Jan. 29 and Feb. 1 only, for two showings per day (2 p.m and 7 p.m.).

This memorable experience will also treat fans to an exclusive, never-before-seen 15 minute sneak peek of the brand-new special feature, Happy 30th Birthday, Dirty Dancing.

For a complete list of theater locations visit Fathom's website.

Participating theaters in Amarillo are UA Amarillo Star 14 and Cinemark Hollywood 16.

