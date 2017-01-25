Career fair for students interested in medical, dental fields

Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is organizing a college and career fair this weekend for students interested in the medical and dental field.

The fair will held Saturday at the Globe News Center from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Organizers say students between grades 6-12 can learn how to apply for colleges and take the right steps to become healthcare professionals.

The event is free, but students must register at amarillooralsurgery.com in advance.

