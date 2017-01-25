Man with stolen gun arrested after entering 3 north Amarillo homes

One man has been arrested after reportedly entered three different homes and threatened to shoot the several of the residents.

Around 6 p.m. on Jan. 24, APD officers were sent to a home in the 2300 block of NW 11th on a report of a man with a gun.

The report was initially that a man had entered one home, but when officers arrived he had entered a second home in the same block.

A witness told responding officers that a man had approached her in front of the house, pointed a gun at her, tried to fire the weapon, and then entered her residence.

A male resident of the same home came out and advised officers that the suspect was still inside, passed out under a mattress.

Officers entered the home and found 23-year-old Jacob Edgar unconscious, under a mattress on the floor.

Officers placed Edgar under arrest and recovered the 9mm handgun that he had been armed with.

That gun was listed as stolen in a recent home burglary in north Amarillo.

Officers later learned that Edgar had entered three homes in the same block.

The suspect was checked by paramedics before officers transported him to the hospital for medical attention due to indications of intoxication.

Edgar was later transported to the Potter County Detention Center and booked for two charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony and one charge of criminal trespassing with a deadly weapon.

No shots were fired during the incident and no injuries have been reported.

