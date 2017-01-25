3 arrested for auto burglaries, police search for fourth suspect

The Amarillo Police Department has arrested three men they believe to be connected to several auto burglaries.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 21, an APD officer was patrolling the parking lot of the Comfort Inn & Suites at 2300 South Soncy.

The officer observed several vehicles that had open doors and trunks and appeared to have been burglarized.

The officer then saw two males walking away from the cars headed towards a red Buick LeSabre.

Ezellio Luis Blanco, 17, and Jawone O’Neal Lee Riles,18, were detained by the officer and another teenager, Isaac Hernandez, 17, who was seated in the red Buick, was also detained.

The officer saw another male wearing dark clothing crouching behind cars in the parking lot.

That male ran from the scene and was not located.

Officers found several items in the Buick that had been taken in separate auto burglaries.

The burglaries were tracked down to vehicles in several parking lots in the area of 2300 South Coulter and a vehicle in the 6200 block of Leigh Street.

Police found that Blanco, Riles, and Hernandez were linked to these burglaries and were arrested.

They were booked into the Potter County Detention Center for the charge of Organized Criminal Activity.

Anyone with information on the identity of the fourth suspect is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Hernandez is described as Hispanic male.

Tips can also be made anonymously online.



The Amarillo Police Department Crime Prevention Unit would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to lock their car doors and not leave anything of value in your vehicle. These incidents don’t just happen in certain parking lots or areas of town. They are likely to happen anywhere that vehicles are parked outside.

