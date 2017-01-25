One man shot, police seek shooting suspects

Amarillo Police are currently seeking two suspects involved in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the 300 block of N. Bryan.
While they were investigating the scene, they found a 37 year-old male who sustained at least two gunshot wounds in his legs and possibly one in his upper body, he was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.
The two suspects still on the run are both white males, one wearing a white sleeveless jersey, and the other wearing a red jacket.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.
Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 274-4400 or online at www.amapolice.org
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
The Gray County community is coming together to help volunteer fire departments and honor the families of those who lost their lives in the recent wildfires.
The Gray County community is coming together to help volunteer fire departments and honor the families of those who lost their lives in the recent wildfires.
Weekend Weather Outlook
Weekend Weather Outlook
Yellow City Comic Con returns for a third year. The annual event features celebrities from popular franchises, gaming contests, cosplay or costume play, and vendors selling art and more.
Yellow City Comic Con returns for a third year. The annual event features celebrities from popular franchises, gaming contests, cosplay or costume play, and vendors selling art and more.
Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 is the 2017 Texas Panhandle Builders Association Parade of Homes.
Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 is the 2017 Texas Panhandle Builders Association Parade of Homes.
A new program to help Amarillo's homeless get back on their feet is getting ready to kick off.
A new program to help Amarillo's homeless get back on their feet is getting ready to kick off.