One man shot, police seek shooting suspects

Amarillo Police are currently seeking two suspects involved in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the 300 block of N. Bryan.

While they were investigating the scene, they found a 37 year-old male who sustained at least two gunshot wounds in his legs and possibly one in his upper body, he was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

The two suspects still on the run are both white males, one wearing a white sleeveless jersey, and the other wearing a red jacket.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.

Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 274-4400 or online at www.amapolice.org

