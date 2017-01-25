TxDOT and the City of Amarillo host public safety meeting

Wednesday, Jan. 25, TxDOT and the City of Amarillo will be hosting a meeting to inform drivers about what to expect during the next few months while they work on Buchanan Street downtown.

Beginning next week, the Highway 60, Buchanan Street Enhancement Project will drastically affect your commute if you travel downtown.

If Buchanan Street is part of your daily commute be prepared for construction signs to be placed starting Feb. 1. The cones and lane closure signs will be placed starting next week so drivers can get used to the new pattern before construction starts mid-February. The meeting will also cover how long drivers can expect the project to affect their commute through Amarillo or to work.

The project consists of removing and replacing concrete and storm sewers, placing brick sidewalks and street crossings, lighting and landscaping.

TxDOT and the city are holding the meeting to remind the public of upcoming construction and how they plan to keep the public safe.

"It's a partnership between our consultants, the contractor, TxDOT, the City of Amarillo and the traveling public," says, Sonja Gross, TxDOT Public Information Officer. "We are all going to come together and look at the traffic control plan that has been designed specifically for this project and look at what could go wrong and what we can do to prevent it from going wrong."

The meeting is open to the public as well as law enforcement and first responders. TxDOT wants to make sure emergency personnel knows about the project and closures and is ready in case of emergency. They especially need public support to help brainstorm possible problems throughout the project and how they can be prevented.

If you would like to attend the meeting it is Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 2 pm. to 4 p.m. in the Simms Municipal Building at 808 S. Buchanan St.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.