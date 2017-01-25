Police seek Walmart shoplifting suspect

Officials continue to investigate a shoplifting incident at the Walmart on Amarillo Boulevard.

A suspected shoplifter was approached by a store employee, which is when the suspect reportedly showed a gun and left with merchandise.

The suspect then drove away in a gold, four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.

Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 274-4400 or online at www.amapolice.org

