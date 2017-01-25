Police seek Walmart shoplifting suspect

Weekend Weather Outlook
Weekend Weather Outlook
Yellow City Comic Con returns for a third year. The annual event features celebrities from popular franchises, gaming contests, cosplay or costume play, and vendors selling art and more.
Yellow City Comic Con returns for a third year. The annual event features celebrities from popular franchises, gaming contests, cosplay or costume play, and vendors selling art and more.
Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 is the 2017 Texas Panhandle Builders Association Parade of Homes.
Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 is the 2017 Texas Panhandle Builders Association Parade of Homes.
A new program to help Amarillo's homeless get back on their feet is getting ready to kick off.
A new program to help Amarillo's homeless get back on their feet is getting ready to kick off.
The American Heart Association is inviting you to celebrate another year of survival and healthy living at the Amarillo Heart Ball and fundraiser.
The American Heart Association is inviting you to celebrate another year of survival and healthy living at the Amarillo Heart Ball and fundraiser.