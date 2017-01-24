2 arrested after crashing stolen car into Target

Two people are behind bars after reportedly crashing into the front of Target in Amarillo and then leading troopers on a chase.

On Jan. 24, APD officers were sent to the Target Store at 8201 West IH-40 on what was initially reported as a hit-and-run accident.

When officers arrived, they found that the incident was actually a shoplifting turned aggravated assault.

According to the report, an employee of the Target store had physically detained a female who was trying to run out of the store with clothing she had not paid for.

The female and store employee were between the inner and outer set of glass doors when a male that had accompanied or driven the woman to the store became involved.

He drove what was described as a gray or black Ford F-150 through the outer doors, causing extensive damage.

Police said the female got into the truck and the pair backed out and fled eastbound on IH-40.

Witnesses reported the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on the Interstate through Amarillo.

A check of the New Mexico license plate disclosed that the vehicle was listed as stolen from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers later located the vehicle east of Amarillo.

Troopers attempted to pull the truck over, but they would not stop so they deployed spikes.

Troopers said the suspects then run away on foot.

Both were quickly arrested and booked into Carson County Jail.

No detail of the arrest or names of the suspects are available at this time.

