2 arrested after crashing stolen car into Target

The March for Babies is part of the March of Dimes campaign.
A new program to help Amarillo's homeless get back on their feet is getting ready to kick off.
The Texas Association of School Boards is working to encourage more area schools and businesses to build partnerships in an effort to give more students hands on experience in local careers.
The Texas House has given final approval to a strict ban on "sanctuary cities" in the country's second-largest state.
Amarillo Veteran Affair's Health Care System is warning veterans of a fake phone line mimicking the Veterans Choice Line.
