GoFundMe account set up for Echo Powerline employee who lost his life

A GoFundMe account has been setup for Nathan Evans, 30, an Echo Powerline employee who died after an electrical accident in Beaver County.

Evans died on Jan. 22 after his work crew came into contact with a high voltage line.

Triston Sanders, Evans' co-worker who was with him during the accident, is expected to make a full recovery.

The company issued a statement saying, "Nathan was an essential part of the Echo Powerline family. He was exceptional in his professional and private life. Please keep his family and his co-workers in your prayers. Our hearts are heavy with deepest sympathy."

Donations for Evans can be made through the GoFundMe account or be made to Madison Davis, 5592 Hwy 2 Sarepta, LA 71071.

Donations will benefit Evan's wife and five kids.

