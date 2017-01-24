Coffee Memorial Blood Center needs O- blood

Coffee Memorial Blood Center is in need of blood, especially from O- donors.

To help fill that need, the blood center will be open late Jan. 24 until 7 p.m. at 7500 Wallace Blvd.

They are also going to be on WT's campus until 6 p.m. on Jan. 24, and from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Thursday, Jan 26. in the Alumni Banquet Hall.

The center asks those who can, to donate at their earliest convenience and also help to spread the word.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.