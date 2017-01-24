Open houses scheduled for Amarillo City Transit

Amarillo, TX – The City of Amarillo is seeking resident input as the Transit Master Plan is developed to identify ways to improve Amarillo City Transit fixed route services. You are encouraged to attend one of three Open Houses to talk with transit experts, learn about new route concepts, and share your ideas and suggestions for improving Amarillo City Transit. Open Houses are scheduled for:
These public events are part of the City’s ongoing Amarillo Master Transit Plan project. The development of the Amarillo Master Transit Plan will continue over the next six months where there will be additional opportunities to provide input on priorities and proposed changes to the City’s public transportation services.
To learn more about the Amarillo Master Transit Plan and see upcoming events, please visit amarillo.gov. For information on free bus trip home after the evening open houses, ADA communication needs and Spanish and Vietnamese language interpretation needs at the open houses, call Amarillo City Transit at 378-3095. If you would like to leave a comment about the ACT fixed route system, you may also visit an interactive website at www.communityremarks.com/Amarillo. Once there, you can use the map to post comments about where you think service is needed or how it could be improved.
For additional information about the Amarillo City Transit Open Houses, contact Jesse Patton (806) 378-5219 or Kellie Buchanan with the Goodman Corp. at (713) 951-7951. If you would like to learn more about the Amarillo Master Transit Plan, please contact Project Manager Susan Maclay at (512) 236-8002, ext.308.
Source: City of Amarillo
