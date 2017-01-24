Panhandle Plains Historical Museum presents The Great War Exhibition

This week a big new exhibit is opening at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum that is sure to take you back in time.

The new exhibit will be split into three parts to give guests a unique experience about WW I in the panhandle.

Doughboys & Home Folks will use artifacts from the PPHM collections, as well as documents from a variety of sources, to explore life on the front lines and the home front.

The Great War and the Panhandle-Plains Region will feature artifacts including uniforms, souvenirs, and weapons. The exhibition will examine the before, during, and after lives of various Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, and nurses from the Texas Panhandle.

A Picture from Home: Snapshots of the Great War on the Plains will be on exhibit as well. The introduction of affordable box cameras allowed for all to document what was happening here in the states while others were overseas fighting.

"We want to tell the stories of the people," says Stephanie Price, Marketing Director at PPHM. "These were real people, real hometown, regular people who were shipped off and sent to war to bravely fight for our country. We just want to tell those stories through these unique exhibits."

The new exhibit is commemorating the Centennial Anniversary of the United States entry into World War I and how the panhandle played a part in the war.

If you want a first look at the exhibit the opening reception for The Great War Exhibitions is this Friday, Jan. 27, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

PPHM curators will be present for questions about the exhibitions and encourage veterans and active duty military to wear official dress so they may honor them with the opening of the exhibitions.

The event is free for PPHM members and any branch active duty and veterans, as well as WTAMU staff, students, and faculty, $10 for all other guests.

Click here by Tuesday, Jan. 24., to RSVP if you would like to attend the opening reception.

