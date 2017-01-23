Multiple wrecks cause traffic near Bell and Hollywood - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Multiple wrecks cause traffic near Bell and Hollywood

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The Amarillo Police Department is working to clear multiple accidents in the southbound lanes of I-27 at Bell Street and Hollywood.

According to police on scene, multiple people have been sent to the hospital, the severity of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays while the accidents are being cleared.

We'll provide more information when it becomes available. 

