OSHA among entities investigating deadly electrical incident

Operations have come to a halt at the scene of a deadly electrical incident, as OSHA begins an investigation.

It was a rainy afternoon Saturday when the call came in...The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the under construction Xcel building downtown.

When crews entered they found Roper Copelin and Keath Garrison had been burned and possibly electrocuted. Employees on scene reported Copelin and Garrison were drilling into an electrical box and may have made contact with energized lines.

A fire was started, but brought under control in minutes.

They were both transported to a local hospital, and shortly after flown to Lubbock. Copelin passed away early Sunday morning and Garrison remains in critical condition.

In a statement, Opus Design Build LLC tells us work on the site has come to a halt, as officials continue their inspection of the scene. Amarillo Fire Marshal's investigators are trying to determine exactly what started Saturday's blaze.

We have reached out to OSHA who tells us they are also conducting their own investigation, but officials are not sure how long it might take.

Xcel spokesman Wes Reeves says it will likely take a week or better before they can offer an assessment on the timing of their move.

It goes without saying both families are hurting. A reminder, GoFundMe pages have been set up for Copelin and Garrison.

