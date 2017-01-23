Amarillo man arrested after shooting his girlfriend

A local man is behind bars after reportedly shooting his girlfriend in the leg.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, APD officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Bluebell on a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a 25-year-old female lying by the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower right leg.

She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigating officers determined that the victim had been in a vehicle with David Joe Phommyvong, 29, who she was dating.

Police believe there was an argument and the victim got out of the car.

According to police, Phommyvong pulled out a gun and shot the female victim in the leg before driving off.

Patrol officers located Phommyvong at a residence in the 900 block of Columbine Street.

Patrol officers along with members of the Amarillo Police Department SWAT team took Phommyvong into custody.

He was placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Family Member and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.