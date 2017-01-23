Panhandle Red Cross in need of volunteers

An organization who is quick to respond to emergencies is now in need of your help.

Volunteers at the Panhandle Red Cross have had a very active start to 2017.

Executive Director Kiley Murray said over the past three weeks, the organization has seen an influx of calls, keeping them rather busy.

Most of the calls were related to home fires.

So far, the Red Cross has helped 19 families recover from either a house fire or a natural disaster.

"To be there when somebody drastically needs it there is no other reward," Murray expressed. "You never know when you are going to be in need or your neighbors, family or friends are going to need that support. To be able to step up and volunteer in emergency situations is extremely important in our community."

In just the past week, volunteers helped families in the northern Panhandle recover from an ice storm that left thousands without power.

Although volunteers believe the job is not tiring, Murray said the long hours do put a toll on each volunteer which is why the organization is in need of more hands.

"For those few folks who do have the opportunity to respond operating that often and frequently can tax [take a toll on] them," Murray said. "They [the volunteers] will never tell you that they are tired or drained because they are die hard volunteers, but we are always in need more volunteers to serve our community."

Murray said their volunteers are what makes up the Red Cross, but there are other ways to help.

"Some folks may not have time to volunteer their hours but they might have time to put their money into a great cause and provide for their community," Murray said. "We offer that partnership for bushiness owners and people who have the means to provide financially. It is a critical aspect of what we do to be able to respond to emergencies in our community."

Those interest in donating or volunteering, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.