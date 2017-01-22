VA offers new help line that is more convenient - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

VA offers new help line that is more convenient

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Veteran Affairs operates the nation's largest integrated health care system, with more than 1,700 hospitals, clinics, and community living centers, while also providing benefits and services that provide financial and other forms of assistance.

With more services come more numbers, and currently there are over 1000 phone numbers operated under the VA.

Which has caused confusion when it came to navigating through customer service outlets to find out who to call.

That’s why the VA created a new go to source call VA311. All you have to do is dial the number and it will quickly get veterans to where they need to go.  

Barbara Moore with the Amarillo VA Health Care System said the new toll free number has been getting some positive responses, and so far it has help eliminate frustration and confusion for veterans and their families.

"The single my VA311 has branches that can take veterans to health care services, to cemetery services or to benefits," she said.

It doesn’t only stop there, the number will also connect callers to education, insurance and even crisis line assistance.

"That’s right there in the very beginning and that will take you to the veteran’s crisis line. There’s another option for homeless veterans getting assistance right away. Then beyond that, it goes to each of the main branches of the Dept. of Veterans Affairs. The number helps people to find what their looking for from there," said Moore.

Moore said my VA311 is just one step in a larger effort to modernize VA contact centers so veterans have a seamless and positive experience when reaching out to their local or national VA.

None of the existing VA numbers will go away. If you would like to try this new service, you can call 1-844-MY-VA-311 (1-844-698-2311). This number is open 24/7.

