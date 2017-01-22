VA offers new help line that is more convenient

The City of Amarillo’s Public Works division recently kicked off a project to inventory the condition of all streets within city limits.
When the wind speed and direction are just right, the fragrant calling card of an area feedlot arrives in southwest Amarillo reminding city dwellers that cattle are, and always have been, big business in the Panhandle.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, April 26
Drivers in downtown Amarillo could soon be dealing with fewer one-way streets. It all has to do with the parking garages going up on Buchanan Street. Cars will need to exit right and left on 7th and 8th Avenues, and right now it's against city ordinance to turn left out of any parking garage in the city. That will cause some problems when people try to exit the new parking garage onto, well, any street surrounding it. The city believes the solution to this problem, along with gett...
West Texas A&M University (WT) spent $235,000 on upgrading its old studio from standard definition to high definition.
