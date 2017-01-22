TxDOT lane closures

As we get ready to start a new work week, here's a look at some area lane closures that could cause you some delays:

The left lane of Interstate 40 westbound will be closed from FM 1912 to Pullman Road for crack sealing.

The left lane of Interstate 27 northbound and southbound will be closed around the 26th Avenue intersection for landscaping.

I-27 northbound and southbound will be closed from Hollywood Road to Rockwell Road for cable barrier repairs.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the ramp from I-40 westbound to I-27 southbound will be closed at the interchange from 8:30 a.m. to Noon to set a temporary

barrier. This is in addition to the ongoing closure of the I-27 southbound frontage road (left lane).

Beginning Friday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m., Loop 335 will be closed at I-40. Traffic traveling southbound on LOOP 335 and the westbound frontage road will detour to Helium Road while traffic traveling northbound LOOP 335 and the eastbound frontage road will detour to Coulter Road. Motorists are encouraged to plan an alternate route to avoid the area as much as possible until the work is completed, which is expected by 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.

The left lane of westbound I-40 will be closed from FM 1912 to Spur 228 for crack sealing.

The left lane of northbound I-27 will be closed near the 26th Avenue intersection for landscaping.

Motorists should expect various lane closures and detours at the following locations to allow for full-depth concrete repairs:

Eastbound I-40 frontage road and Whitaker Road

Eastbound I-40 frontage road and Lakeside Drive

Northbound Loop 335 and I-40 at Soncy Road

The inside lane of Interstate 27 south will be closed from Bell Street to Hollywood Road for crack sealing.

The inside lane of Interstate 40 west will be closed from the Carson County line to Spur 228 for crack sealing.

Expect various lane closures on I-27 around the 26th Street interchange for landscaping.

The inside lane of the I-27 southbound frontage road from Interstate 40 eastbound will be closed at the interchange.

Both the eastbound and westbound inside lanes of I-40 at Loop 335 (Soncy) are closed. Only one lane is open on the eastbound and westbound frontage roads between Loop 335 and Helium Road, alternating in a left then right fashion.

The eastbound and westbound inside lanes of I-40 will be closed from I-27 to Grand Street.

The outside lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed in the area of Osage Street.

South Loop 335 (Hollywood):

From Washington Street to Valley View Lane, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound Loop 335 has been temporally realigned for widening.

The intersection of South Western Street and Loop 335 is being controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and Loop 335 has a four-way stop condition.

There will be work on the shoulders between Washington and Georgia Streets along Loop 335.

All projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For more information, call TxDOT Public Information Officer Sonja Gross at (806) 356-3256.

