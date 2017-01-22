WTAMU to honor MLK with 'I Have a Dream' speech

Drivers in downtown Amarillo could soon be dealing with fewer one-way streets. It all has to do with the parking garages going up on Buchanan Street. Cars will need to exit right and left on 7th and 8th Avenues, and right now it's against city ordinance to turn left out of any parking garage in the city. That will cause some problems when people try to exit the new parking garage onto, well, any street surrounding it. The city believes the solution to this problem, along with gett...
West Texas A&M University (WT) spent $235,000 on upgrading its old studio from standard definition to high definition.
New plans are in store for Fritch, as a new Police Chief begins his first day on the job.
The Howard G. Buffett Foundation is partnering with the Drovers/Farm Journal Foundation Million Dollar Wildfire Relief Challenge to aid those affected by the recent wildfires.
Several local agencies met today to discuss child abuse prevention in the Panhandle.
