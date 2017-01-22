WTAMU to honor MLK with 'I Have a Dream' speech

Last year, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Angela Allen, was asked by a student what Dr. Martin Luther King's 'I Have a Dream' speech was about. At the time she wondered if the student was being serious or not.

Now with the help from WTAMU's Black Student Union, Campus 2 Community and the Office for Diversity and Inclusion, will host a reenactment of the Martin Luther King Jr. 'I Have a Dream' speech at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 on the Vaughan Pedestrian Mall on Campus.

"What a better place to instill in our students that everyone deserves the same opportunity." said Angela Allen.

The even is open to the public. Hot chocolate and buffalo cookies will be served. For more information, contact Allen at 806-651-8482 or aallen@wtamu.edu

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.