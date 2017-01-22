Amarillo's Women's March

New plans are in store for Fritch, as a new Police Chief begins his first day on the job.
The Howard G. Buffett Foundation is partnering with the Drovers/Farm Journal Foundation Million Dollar Wildfire Relief Challenge to aid those affected by the recent wildfires.
Several local agencies met today to discuss child abuse prevention in the Panhandle.
The Top of Texas Crime Stoppers needs your help solving this week's 'Crime of the Week'.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, April 25
