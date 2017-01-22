One construction worker succumbs to injuries, GoFundMe accounts created

Family friends tell us Roper Copelin, one man involved in an electrical incident Saturday has passed away.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, the two workers were burned and received severe electric shocks on the 2nd floor of the Xcel building downtown. Those shocks caused a fire to break out and both victims were transported to a Lubbock hospital.

GoFundMe accounts have been created to aid both families during this time. You can donate by clicking here and here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.