Fatal plane crash in Collingsworth Co.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was called to a plane crash Saturday in Collingsworth County, resulting in the death of two people.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., a Bellanca 7GCBC Citabria aircraft took off from the Marian Airpark in Wellington. According to an eyewitness, the pilot of the aircraft banked to make a turn after take-off and lost control of the aircraft.

The plane overturned and crashed into a field just south of the airport resulting in the death of the pilot and passenger.

The pilot was identified as 28-year-old Clayton Miller of Wellington and the passenger was 40-year-old Danna Wilhelm of San Angelo. They were both pronounced dead on scene by Collingsworth County Justice of the Peace, Jo Rita Henard.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting the investigation of the crash.

