Health Fair at the Library

The Amarillo North Branch Library had a spike in attendance this afternoon, but quests were not there for the books; instead it was for the Health Fair.

With help from Haven Health Clinics and the City of Amarillo Health Department, those in attended received low-cost vaccinations and free health screenings.

Snacks were also provided and several local organizations were also there to provide health-related information.

