City of Borger extends hours for local tree limb pile this weekend.

The City of Borger will be extending the hours at the local tree limb pile over the weekend to help local residents with the clean up from last weekends ice storm.

They will be opening at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and they will continue to stay open as late as 10 p.m.

There are no fees.

As a reminder, pallets, treated lumber, and other waste will not be accepted.

