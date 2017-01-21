Two workers receive electric shocks, in critical condition

New Xcel Energy building under construction at 7th and Buchanan were the fire took place

Two construction workers remain in the hospital Saturday evening following a fire in Downtown Amarillo.

The incident happened at the new Xcel Energy building under construction at 7th and Buchanan at around 2:00 p.m.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, the two workers were burned and received severe electric shocks on the 2nd floor. Those shocks caused a fire to break out.

Crews managed to contain the blaze, but the victims were sent to the hospital in critical condition. Employees on scene say the two construction workers were drilling into an electrical box and may have made contact with energized lines

The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident.

