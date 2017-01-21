Balderas children laid to rest, fund-raising continues

A tragic accidental poisoning has shaken the Amarillo community, but hundreds came to pay their respects today as the Balderas children were laid to rest.

The mood was of course somber as family and friends came together to celebrate the lives of Yasmeen, Josue, Johnny and Felipe. All four children were said to have been incredibly humble and loving, and had great futures ahead. Singing and dancing is where you could often find the siblings, as they enjoyed laughing and having fun together.

11-year old Josue was a "kind, humble, caring intelligent young man, who was wise beyond his years. He attended Travis middle school. He was an alter server at St. Laurence along with his brother Johnny. He loved helping people; he wanted to be a priest when he grew up. He was a curious and adventurous young man."

9-year old Johnny was a "very creative, smart, humble and kind young man. He always had a smile on his face. He attended Eastridge elementary school. He was a class clown. He loved playing Pokemon and Minecraft. He loved his brothers and sisters. He wanted to be a cook when he grew up. He helped out at the St. Laurence Church with his brother Josue."

7-year-old Felipe was a "funny, loving, outgoing and kind young man. He had a great imagination. He was a student at Eastridge Elementary school. He was a sweet boy that gave amazing hugs. He loved to sing and dance along with bothering his older brothers."

17-year-old Yasmeen was a "beautiful, loving, caring, sassy, smart and funny young lady. She had the most beautiful smile. She was a senior at Palo Duro High School. She was creative and artistic. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her friends. She enjoyed dancing and listening to music."

The losses have shaken the community, but have also shown how Amarillo comes together in times of need. Their Go Fund Me page has raised $49,814 of the $50,000 goal set. And multiple restaurants and other businesses have helped raise money for the family.

The Balderas family continues to ask for prayers during the difficult time.

