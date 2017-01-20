Amarillo Women's March attracts support, criticism

Just 24 hours after president trump's inauguration, close to 200 women are planning to march for their rights here in Amarillo.

These women will be joining thousands across the country Saturday as they participate in a nationwide march for equality.

Amarillo march organizer Jen Brooks said the national march was scheduled for the day after President Trump's inauguration for women to vocalize their concerns and hopes for the next four years.

"There's been a lot of negative things and there are a lot of women who don't feel safe right now, and this is about all kinds of equality all across the board," said Brooks.

Almost 200 women have said they'd come out to march to the Potter County Courthouse, but there are a lot of people who are against the idea.

Here are some of the negative responses to the women's march commented on a post on NewsChannel 10's Facebook page:

"Oh I can't wait to see what kind of trash shows up for this freak show."

"I'm not interested in this crap! I'll be busy being a deplorable!"

"Why can't they march out to Palo Duro Canyon so we me can have some peace and quiet."

"No. I'm embarrassed for the people who actually do show up. I'm a woman who has more important things to do...like work, be a wife, and be a mom."

Brooks said she sees their points, and invites these people to share their opinions at the march.

"Marching up and down a street on a Saturday in downtown Amarillo [is] absolutely, totally pointless to go back and forth," said Brooks. "You're not really literally accomplishing anything except the community and what comes afterward."

Brooks hopes this sparks conversation about reproductive rights, pay equality, and general constitutional rights, among other topics.

"This march is completely nonpartisan," said Brooks. "It is not a protest. It is a march for equality. For unity. For looking out for each other. And that's why it's so big."

The march will leave from Elwood Park at 11th and Jackson at 12:30 p.m.

Marchers will go to the Potter County Courthouse and then back to the park.

