Strange, but legit tax deductions

Kids Against Biker Abuse held a car and bike wash fundraiser today.
Kids Against Biker Abuse held a car and bike wash fundraiser today.
The Jan Werner Adult Day Care invites you to come see their facilities this week.
The Jan Werner Adult Day Care invites you to come see their facilities this week.
Raising Cane's is opening its first Amarillo restaurant this week at 4700 S. Coulter Street.
Raising Cane's is opening its first Amarillo restaurant this week at 4700 S. Coulter Street.
Happy State Bank is hosting a Shred Week to help customers be safe and secure.
Happy State Bank is hosting a Shred Week to help customers be safe and secure.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Hemphill County is hosting the 3rd Annual Beef Cattle Conference and Ag Tour this week.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Hemphill County is hosting the 3rd Annual Beef Cattle Conference and Ag Tour this week.