CISD brings awareness to human trafficking

We hear about human trafficking, a form of modern-day slavery where victims are young children, teenagers, men and women, a lot.

We know it exist internationally, but Canyon's Parent Teacher & Student Association (PTSA) wants to remind our community about the human trafficking issues we face locally.

PTSA is on a mission to raise awareness and educate both parents and teens through their Anti-Human Trafficking Program.

"You know this is going on," said PTSA parent Sandi Allison. "Can you in all consciousness allow that to just happen because it is not just affecting you individually?"

National and local organizations are coming together to raise awareness, advocate and take action against human trafficking.

Canyon's program is designed to teach parents and teens how to identify traffickers and victims.

"Students are the eyes and ears of the school districts and they see what is going on with their peers,"said CISD teacher Stefanie Rodarte'suto. "By educating students and teaching them what to look out for they can help raise awareness."

Rodarte'suto said we are living in a digital world driven by social media which is makes teens an easier target for predators.

Predators can easily make fake profiles and befriend child and draw them into sex trafficking rings.

"Students that have any access to social media are vulnerable," Rodarte'suto expressed. "The hope is to educate and help bring prevention so that students and parents know how to keep their kids protected against predators who would take advantage of a kid."

Following the program multiple agencies will be set up with information and donation booths.

You can make an impact by simply talking with the different agencies and find out how you can personally help out.

The Anti-Human Trafficking event will be Monday, Jan. 23 inside the Canyon High Auditorium, located at 1701 23st, Canyon, TX.

The event is free and everyone is encouraged to attend but keep in mind the program is designed for a mature audience and not children.

