DPS releases name of deputy injured in gunfight

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the deputy injured during a gunfire exchange with a fugitive has been released from the hospital.

Deputy Gloria Robles, 26, was released this morning, according to DPS Sergeant Cindy Barkley. Robles was wounded as authorities tried to apprehend Christopher Garza, who was later shot and killed.

Robles was airlifted to an Amarillo hospital after the exchange.

The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office has requested a DPS investigation, according to Barkley.

Garza became highly sought after he shot at a Hutchinson County deputy during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon. He was spotted Thursday afternoon along SH-136 near Fritch.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.