Morning fire sends one to the hospital

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire around 6:45 a.m. Friday morning near SE10th and Grand.

The fire broke out at the back of an old strip mall.

AFD Capt. Larry Davis tells us it started on the outside of the building and worked its way inside.

The fire was contained around 7:13 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation and minor burns.

Several homeless people had been camping out behind the building. The Amarillo Fire Marshal determined the fire was caused by a warming fire that had gotten out of control.





