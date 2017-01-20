Area youth prepare all year for the Randall Co. Jr. Livestock Show

The Randall County Junior Livestock Show is taking place this weekend.

Kids in Randall County have been presenting their livestock since 1948 and the public can again support their hard work.

The action kicked off on Jan. 19th but continues throughout the weekend.

On Jan. 20th the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday it starts at 8:00 a.m.

Events throughout the weekend including showing, judging and scholarship presentations. Th

e kids put a lot of work into raising and caring for their animals and weekends like this one are huge for them.

This weekend is actually really big for us," says Macey Thurman a Randall County Jr. Livestock Ambassador. "I have spent the last several months feeding him, walking him, making sure he's healthy, all these months making sure he is ready for this day. This is the weekend we have been working for as a family."

The weekend's activities will be capped off with a premium sale on Monday, Jan 23 at the WTAMU Legacy Hall in Canyon. The Premium Sale is open to anyone interested in financially and supporting exhibitor's efforts. Buyers do not actually take home the animal - exhibitors keep their animals, many taking them on to major shows in the upcoming months.

In a premium sale, the buyer simply makes a donation to the child of their choice in an auction format. Potential buyers are invited to enjoy a complimentary reception and steak dinner beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public and is taking place at the Randall County Happy State Bank Center on 1111 Loop 335.

