Girl who reported shooting suspect shares experience

Christopher Garza was the last person Keyara Dickson, 18, was expecting to show up on her doorstep Thursday afternoon.

Garza was wanted for shooting at the Hutchinson County Sheriff Wednesday.

Police were searching for Garza after losing him when they cut a pursuit short for the safety of the public, according to Hutchinson County Sheriff Kirk Coker.

Dickson said Coker is like a father figure to her, and when she heard he was shot at, she was angry.

"I said 'I'm going to find this guy,' but then he found me instead," she said.

Dickson came across him by chance Thursday when she answered her doorbell in the Arroyo Verde neighborhood just north of Fritch.

Garza was standing there, back turned away from the door.

"When he turned around, I instantly froze," she said. "My first thought was, 'I'm going to die.'"

He told her he needed a ride to Fritch, and she said he started getting hostile with his asking.

"You could tell he'd been running."

She and her grandparents were able to distract Garza long enough for her to call the police.

"I guess he noticed I was on the phone with the cops, and he took off running next door through the field," said Dickson. "About five minutes after that all I heard were BOOM gunshots."

Garza was confirmed dead at the scene, and one Hutchinson County Sheriff's deputy was taken by LIFESTAR to Northwest Texas Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dickson is glad she could help her neighbors feel safe again.

"I'm kind of glad that it happened at my house because I'm worried if it had happened at someone else's, a lot more people could have gotten hurt, because they could have handled it wrong," she said. "So if I could have replayed it, I wish it'd play out the same way."

