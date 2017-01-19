Don't fall victim to tree trimming scams

The Amarillo Police Department took place in the Memorial Trek Across Texas today.
Martha's Home is hosting their 9th Annual Second Chance Prom this evening.
Tri-State Ford is lending Make-A-Wish North Texas a helping hand with their "Drive 4 UR Community" event.
Panhandle Paws of Hope partnered with WesTex Document for their first ever "Petals for Pups & Shred Day."
Amarillo residents took to the streets this Earth Day to take a stand for science.
