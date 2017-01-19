School closings and delays for January 20 - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

School closings and delays for January 20

Power outages are causing some school closings for Friday, Jan. 20.

Darrouzett ISD classes are cancelled.

