Suspect in large manhunt shot and killed, deputy injured during incident

Authorities say Garza fired a weapon at a Hutchinson County sheriff during a traffic stop Wednesday, beginning a day-long pursuit of the "armed and dangerous" suspect / Source: Borger Police Department

A suspect who became the focus of a large manhunt after shooting at a county sheriff was shot and killed Thursday after a brief shootout with police, according to authorities.

Captain Brandon Strope with the Borger Police Department said Christopher Garza, 44, exchanged fire with a county sheriff Thursday afternoon.

Garza was killed during the exchange. The injuries to the deputy are not believed to be life-threatening.

At this time, police are unable to release any information about the deputy involved.

Garza was spotted along SH-136 Thursday afternoon near Fritch after fleeing from area law enforcement for nearly a day.

He reportedly shot at a Hutchinson County sheriff Wednesday during a traffic stop, beginning law enforcement's initial pursuit. The sheriff was not injured.

Police said Garza continued to fire his weapon at officers during the chase, forcing them to back off and maintain a safer distance.

On Wednesday, Strope said Garza has an extensive criminal history, and while he was on the run city police urged residents to avoid any possible contact with him and immediately call authorities.

Working off a tip, police stormed a home in Borger overnight Wednesday in an effort to find Garza. The home's occupants were flushed out with tear gas but Garza himself with not among them, according to police.

This incident remains under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

