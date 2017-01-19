Xcel Energy afternoon outage update

Xcel Energy is reporting 2,200 customers are still without power following recent weather conditions.

The company has restored power with more than 55,000 customers in the northeastern Texas Panhandle since Jan. 15.

In Borger, 455 customers are still without power and another 482 are without power in Perryton.

A majority of the Borger and Perryton outages are service level jobs that will require Xcel to stop at each location and make repairs to service lines directly to homes.

The line to Darrouzett and Follett should be back in the last evening of Jan. 19.

Those two communities, along with Higgins and Lipscomb, have been without power since Sunday, Jan. 15 and account for 1,081 customers.

Those actions would restore the feed into Darrouzett and Follett, allowing them to begin reconnecting customers there.

Xcel has also replaced 600 poles and 1,600 cross arms so far during the restoration.

