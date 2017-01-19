WT to honor MLK with 'I Have a Dream' speech

West Texas A&M University's Black Student Union, in conjunction with Campus 2 Community and the Office for Diversity and Inclusion, will host a reenactment of the Martin Luther King Jr. "I have a Dream" speech.

The speech will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 12:15 p.m. on the Vaughan Pedestrian Mall on campus.

Julian Reese, A MLK impersonator, will stand near the buffalo statue on the pedestrian mall to deliver the speech, and University Photographer Rik Anderson will photograph the scene from the President's Balcony on the north side of Old Main.

The photos will be similar to those taken in 1963 when King delivered his speech to more than 250,000 people from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during his march on Washington.

His speech focused on racism and marked an important event in the country's civil rights movement.

Iconic photos from that day reveal the power of his words and the effect he had on those attending.

"Last year, I was talking with a student about Dr. Martin Luther King, and the student asked me what was his dream about," said Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Angela Allen. "I looked at the student and pondered if he was serious or not. I decided there has to be a way to bring the message to our students in a way that they would remember."

That is when Allen came up with the idea of having this event.

"I talked with the members of the Black Student Union, and they immediately became excited about the opportunity of recreating the 'I have a Dream' speech on campus," Allen said.

"What better place to do that than here at West Texas A&M University, where our goal is to make students' dreams come true. What better place to instill in our students that everyone deserves the same opportunity regardless of the color of their skin or their religious or cultural beliefs. What better place to do it than here, where we teach if you work hard you can achieve any dream you have. Where else but West Texas A&M University."

The event is open to the public. Hot chocolate and "buffalo cookies" will be served.

For more information, contact Allen at 806-651-8482 or by email.

