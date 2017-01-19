More relief available for those affected by winter storms

DPS Troopers tell us one person is dead this afternoon after driving their semi-truck off the road on Highway 207 between Claude and Silverton.
DPS Troopers tell us one person is dead this afternoon after driving their semi-truck off the road on Highway 207 between Claude and Silverton.
The Canyon Volunteer Fire Department recently received an excess military vehicle to convert into a multi-purpose firefighting truck.
The Canyon Volunteer Fire Department recently received an excess military vehicle to convert into a multi-purpose firefighting truck.
With the rising demand for services like Uber and Lyft, Amarillo Police want to remind you of the city ordinance pertaining to taxi cabs and vehicles for hire.
With the rising demand for services like Uber and Lyft, Amarillo Police want to remind you of the city ordinance pertaining to taxi cabs and vehicles for hire.
The Texas Panhandle Poison Center held it's 50th Medication Cleanout today.
The Texas Panhandle Poison Center held it's 50th Medication Cleanout today.
In preparation for early voting, which begins Monday April 24, we spoke to all 9 Amarillo College Board of Regents candidates and have their answer to the following question; "Why should you be on the next Amarillo College Board of Regents. Here is what they had to say.
In preparation for early voting, which begins Monday April 24, we spoke to all 9 Amarillo College Board of Regents candidates and have their answer to the following question; "Why should you be on the next Amarillo College Board of Regents. Here is what they had to say.