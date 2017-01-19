More relief available for those affected by winter storms

Darrouzett city officials say around 7,000 meals provided by the Salvation Army are now available to those impacted by recent severe weather in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles.

Darrouzett Mayor Sandra Woods said Thursday area residents can receive donated meals and bottled water at the Darrouzett High School auditorium. Woods said anyone impacted by the winter storms that hit the northeastern Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma are eligible for the goods and there are no income requirements.

Around 2,300 residents mainly located in Darrouzett, Follett, Higgins, and Lipscomb remain without power as of Thursday morning, according to Xcel Energy spokesperson Wes Reeves. Reeves said restoration to the power lines continues Thursday and services could be completely restored by the end of the week.

Part of the delays can be attributed to fallen trees and other damage in the area. Woods said the Texas Baptist Men will be available in the coming days to clean wreckage with the landowner's permission. Forms for the free service are also available in the high school's auditorium.

The High Plains Food Bank has said it will provide food staples to impacted residents in the near future.

Video below shows Salvation Army unloaded thousands of meals for those impacted by recent storms in Darrouzett (Source: Mayor Sandra Woods)

