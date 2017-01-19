Women's march to be held in Amarillo this weekend

In preparation for early voting, which begins Monday April 24, we spoke to all 9 Amarillo College Board of Regents candidates and have their answer to the following question; "Why should you be on the next Amarillo College Board of Regents. Here is what they had to say.
For the first time, not one but two Clovis High students had the opportunity to participate in a National Merit Leadership Summit at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.
The State Board of Education has voted to revise curriculum standards that would no longer require students to challenge scientific theories about evolution.
We've experienced wildfires, freezing temperatures, and tornadoes the past few months, and severe weather season is only beginning.
The Childress Police Department followed tips received by Amarillo Crime Stoppers and were able to locate fugitive Jesus Perez. He was arrested booked into the Childress County jail for outstanding warrants.
