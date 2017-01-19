Women's march to be held in Amarillo this weekend - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Women's march to be held in Amarillo this weekend

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

"The Women’s March" is a grassroots effort comprised of dozens of independent coordinators.

The “Sister Marches,” like this one in Amarillo, are for those who cannot make it to DC for the main march.

The group's mission and vision is to, "stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families - recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country. We call on all defenders of human rights to join us."

The group says they are non-partisan and will not use the Women’s March primarily to criticize politicians or political parties. They will also NOT use violence (physical or verbal) toward any person, nor will they destroy or damage property.

According to the group's website, those attending "will promote a tone of respect, honesty, transparency, and accountability in our actions. We will not carry anything that can be construed as a weapon, nor possess (or consume) any alcohol or drugs. We will all hold each other accountable to respecting these agreements. We will stay on the sidewalks so we don’t risk anyone’s safety or block traffic. We agree there will be no food or trash left along our path."

The event is this Saturday January 21st at 12:30 at Ellwood Park.

For more information on the event, click here.

