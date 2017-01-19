Dumas daycare asking for help after fire

Miss Emily's Kids Childcare says their facilities are in a state of distress.

After a power outage on Monday from severe winter weather, employees came in early Tuesday morning to find a fire in the kitchen. Smoke and soot filled our daycare through the ducts and ventilation and made almost everything unusable (Though no children were present).

Additionally, they are unable to care for children this week, devastating their income needed for rent, lights, water, staff pay and food. Of course, they also have to pay to fix the damaged kitchen, appliances, and install further precautionary items like a new ventilation system in the kitchen.

If you would like to help, click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.