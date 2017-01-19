ALLERGY ALERT: Popular toddler snack recalled due to allergy risk

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is voluntarily recalling one specific best by date of 32 oz. Original Animal Cracker because they may be packaged with other cookies that contain milk powder.

People who are allergic to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The product comes in a 32oz printed plastic bag.

The recall affects only the following Best By Date and Lot Numbers, printed on the back of the product bag:

Best By Date : 07SEP17

Bag Lot Numbers : LC120716 and LD120716

Case Lot Number : L120716

UPC code : 7232091022

The products were distributed to Walmart stores in Utah, Colorado, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, California, Arizona, Washington, Louisiana, Oregon, Idaho, Hawaii, Montana Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Nevada. No other lots or products are affected.

The recall was initiated after receiving consumer complaints of other cookies found mixed in the bag with the Original Animal Crackers manufactured in our California bakery. The specific cookies found by consumers contain milk powder ingredients. Original Animal Crackers do not contain milk powder. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to stop consuming the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. at 888-480-1988, Mon-Fri, 8am to 5pm EST.

Source: fda.gov