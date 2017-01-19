Cervical Cancer Awareness Month sheds new light on preventative measures

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and statistics of the disease are staggering, especially if you are unaware of preventative measures.
Dr. Joanna Wilson of HerCare in Amarillo tells us more than 12,000 cases of cervical cancer will be diagnosed in 2017 and just over 4,000 is the projected number of women that will die from it this year.
Cervical pre-cancers are seemingly diagnosed more often than invasive cervical cancer. However, studies show the cervical cancer death rate has decreased by more than 50% over the last 40 years.
Most cases of cervical cancer are found in women under the age of 50, but rarely women younger than 20.
The good news is, it can be prevented.
In the video Dr. Joanna Wilson has more measures you can take to prevent it and what events can lead up to cervical cancer.
You can also find more at the American Cancer Society.
In preparation for early voting, which begins Monday April 24, we spoke to all 9 Amarillo College Board of Regents candidates and have their answer to the following question; "Why should you be on the next Amarillo College Board of Regents. Here is what they had to say.
For the first time, not one but two Clovis High students had the opportunity to participate in a National Merit Leadership Summit at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.
The State Board of Education has voted to revise curriculum standards that would no longer require students to challenge scientific theories about evolution.
We've experienced wildfires, freezing temperatures, and tornadoes the past few months, and severe weather season is only beginning.
The Childress Police Department followed tips received by Amarillo Crime Stoppers and were able to locate fugitive Jesus Perez. He was arrested booked into the Childress County jail for outstanding warrants.
