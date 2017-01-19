Cervical Cancer Awareness Month sheds new light on preventative measures

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and statistics of the disease are staggering, especially if you are unaware of preventative measures.

Dr. Joanna Wilson of HerCare in Amarillo tells us more than 12,000 cases of cervical cancer will be diagnosed in 2017 and just over 4,000 is the projected number of women that will die from it this year.

Cervical pre-cancers are seemingly diagnosed more often than invasive cervical cancer. However, studies show the cervical cancer death rate has decreased by more than 50% over the last 40 years.

Most cases of cervical cancer are found in women under the age of 50, but rarely women younger than 20.

The good news is, it can be prevented.

In the video Dr. Joanna Wilson has more measures you can take to prevent it and what events can lead up to cervical cancer.

You can also find more at the American Cancer Society.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.