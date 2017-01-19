Search warrant yields narcotics, multiple charges - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Search warrant yields narcotics, multiple charges

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo Police served a narcotics search warrant at 301 North Hughes Thursday afternoon resulting in seized narcotics and multiple charges.

Officers arrested Richard Daniel Wilson Jr., 39, for Possession of a Controlled Substance, criminal non-support, four municipal court traffic warrants, and a county traffic warrant. He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.  

Xavier Joshua Dixon, 22, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and one local municipal warrant. He was booked into the Randall County Jail.   
 
Officers seized five grams of what is believed to be cocaine and eleven grams of what is believed to be crack cocaine.  

Wilson and Dixon were not charged in connection with the seized narcotics. 

